Dubai: Indian Consulate issues new rules for repatriation of deceased expats' remains

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has put in place new restrictions for the repatriation of the remains of deceased expats. One of the new rules requires that only a blood relative or a person with power of attorney can cancel the necessary documents and sign papers.

Another rule now calls for signatures from five different authorities in India, including panchayat offices, to release funds from the Indian Consulate for repatriation.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, the Press Wing of the Consulate said these decisions were taken after certain incidents.

“The Consulate has come across several cases where agents have exploited families for repatriation of mortal remains of deceased expats,” it read. “We request diaspora to be aware of fraudulent agents who charge exorbitant amounts instead of Consulate approved rates.”

The statement also added that the Consulate is fully committed to providing access and facilitation to grieving families and “duly authorised” persons.

It also said that the “Consulate has a panel of community associations” across all emirates who render these services to families “at no service charge”. Families can contact these numbers for immediate guidance and facilitation.

Mixed reactions from social workers

Some social workers said the new rules placed an unfair burden on families. “Right now, social workers are not being allowed to assist any families in document cancellations or other issues related to death,” said Ashraf Thamarassery, who has been repatriating dead bodies for almost two decades.

“A death is always a heartbreaking experience and families or friends are often in an emotionally charged state of mind. Social workers are a huge support during the darkest days of the lives of many. Barring them from helping places an unfair burden on families.”

Ashraf, who was honoured with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman for his services in 2015 by the Indian government, called on the consulate to take alternative steps. "If there are fraudulent social workers, then cancel their services. It is not fair to bar everyone from helping out." However, another social worker who works with the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC), praised the move. "We have had cases where some workers would take money from the Consulate claiming the family did not have the means to repatriate the body," he said. "Then they would approach the families asking for money to send the body home. This cannot be tolerated. People cannot be making a business out of other people's death." Another social worker who did not want to be identified said that a lot of changes have been brought about by the Consulate. "Earlier, it was easier to get monetary help for those who needed it to get the bodies back home," he said. "The documentation was easily completed in a day. But now signatures are needed from various authorities in India including Panchayat offices. This is causing a huge backlog and dead bodies are languishing in the mortuary here. While I agree that there has to be some restrictions, it should not be causing grief to families who are unable to get the bodies of their loved ones back home."