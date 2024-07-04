Dubai: How American expats are celebrating 4th of July

The aim is to revive heritage names, highlight national identity and social and cultural characteristics that reflect the emirate’s history
Some are dining out at American-themed restaurants, some are taking their children to their favourite burger joints, while others are having a relaxed music and dance evening with friends.
It is the Fourth of July and US expats in the UAE are celebrating America’s 248th Independence Day in various ways — so that it feels just like home.
Usually, expat families come together to celebrate the day by organising barbecues, picnics, and parties where they enjoy popular American dishes like hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, and apple pie. But numerous families are travelling at the time as schools in the country have closed for a two-month long summer holidays, making large-scale celebrations slightly difficult.
American resident Natalie Miranda has, however, made big plans for the day. “I will take my son, Anish, to Black Tap for the USA-themed crazy shake. Last night we had a little party at home singing and dancing to country music. Tonight my husband and I will go to a concert of USA artistes at Souk Madiant Jumeriah and I will wear my hat and belt.”
She said back in the US, they would witness a parade on July 4th followed by a street fair. “This was accompanied by a barbecue with potato salad, corn on the cob watermelon, and chips.”
Natalie became nostalgic as she reminisced about the delightful aroma of popcorn, sizzling BBQ, and freshly harvested sweet corn from a few years ago. “These aromas were accompanied by the refreshing taste of sweet iced tea. July 4th holds a special place in my heart as one of the most cherished holidays.”
“I love being American, it’s my favourite holiday. I know the USA is an ever-evolving state but at the core, our beliefs are life liberty, and the pursuit of happiness where freedom is celebrated, and everyone is welcome. Next year school is out earlier so we will finally be able to celebrate at home,” she added.
Another Dubai resident, Jessica Holmes, said, “Americans in America often gather with family and friends at cookouts followed by watching firework shows.”
She said work and school continue as usual in the UAE on the day as it is not a holiday in the country.
“It’s often business as usual. I’m sure there are people gathering to commemorate the holiday, but because it’s after work and school, there may be a fewer people hanging out. On the other hand, since it is a Thursday, maybe more people are gathering than I think. Also, many Americans have already left or are heading home very soon, so probably we are more focused on preparing for that. I know I am.”
She stressed in the US she would typically go to a barbecue at someone’s house or in a park. “Then, I’d go to a lookout point somewhere (Six Flags is popular) to view a fireworks show with my loved ones.”
“True independence for Black Americans wasn’t granted until approximately June 19, 1865; whereas the ‘American’ Independence Day was officially July 4, 1776. That disparity makes the celebration rather hollow for some. However, due to the pivotal role African peoples played in the development of the country, Black people certainly take that time off to connect with the people we cherish. It is well-earned,” added Holmes.
Similarly, American expat Aaron Illathu, MD of Jack Taylor GCC, said, “As an American, I find small joys in supporting American businesses here in Dubai, which brings the flavours of home to this vibrant city. Today is about more than just enjoying great food and fireworks; it's a time to reflect on the values of freedom and unity that our country stands for.”
He stressed being in Dubai reminds him of the diversity and international connections that enrich our world, as it’s a city where cultures meet. “By sharing this day with friends, I feel a profound sense of pride and gratitude for the bonds that tie us together, no matter where we are in the world,” Aaron added.
Some restaurants in Dubai and other emirates have posted on their social media handle invitations to be a part of their Independence Day celebrations attracting customers to indulge in their delectable selection of classic American cuisine.
To name a few, expats can join the star-studded 4 July celebration at CLAW BBQ in the Pavilion at The Beach. This restaurant offers an all-American buffet brunch for the festivities in Dubai. They can enjoy the “Founders of America” themed decor, and dance the night away to live music by the TRON Band at Rodeo Drive.
If residents want to explore other emirates, they can visit Butcher & Still in Abu Dhabi or Muse Social House in Ras Al Khaimah for a special menu featuring all the favorite American dishes.
With inputs from Nasreen Abdulla
