A heavy vehicle overturned on a major road in Dubai on Monday, the Dubai Police alerted residents in a post on social media.

The vehicle overturned on Ras Al Khor Street heading towards Nad Al Hamar, right before the bridge.

Motorists have been warned to expect some traffic congestion in the area.

The Dubai Police have also alerted motorists of a traffic accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading towards Sharjah. The accident occurred before Al Muhaisnah Bridge.