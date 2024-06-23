Dubai: Got an idea? Submit now for a chance to shape the city's future

They highlight the risks associated with playing sports in heat and recommend postponing matches to after dusk
Do you have an idea that provides the solution to a challenge, and would help create a better future for humanity?
The 'Dubai Future Solutions - Prototypes for Humanity' initiative welcomes creative thinkers, innovators and designers all over the world to exhibit their work and convert these experimental ideas into reality.
Contributions from bright students, top universities and international institutions are welcomed. The participants' concepts and potential solutions can be transformed into tangible projects that leave a mark on the future, and the emirate.
The top 100 innovations will be showcased in an annual event held in Dubai Future District.
Through this platform, startups and innovators can also convert their ideas into viable companies, creating jobs, brining about investment opportunities, and aiding in market expansion.
Innovations can be patented, along with helping talent who are looking to expand from the local to global markets. These objectives will be realised in collaboration with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Dubai Culture.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, approved the launch of the initiative, which will be led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).
Watch below, a video shared by Sheikh Hamdan on X:
Sheikh Hamdan witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation (HSDF), which pledged Dh100 million to support innovation and technology in Dubai and across the UAE.
Signed by Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, and Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, the agreement makes HSDF a strategic partner of the initiative.
"The objective of the 'Dubai Future Solutions - Prototypes for Humanity' initiative is to create a dynamic platform that attracts leading innovations, projects, and experimental ideas from across the world," said Sheikh Hamdan.
This announcement builds on the success achieved by the ‘Prototypes for Humanity’, an initiative of the Art Dubai Group, over the past nine years. Under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa, the initiative has showcased hundreds of innovative projects from over 10,000 applications submitted by students from more than 700 universities worldwide.
"Our objective is to spotlight a variety of future-oriented ideas and innovations that have a positive impact on society, ultimately transforming them into tangible achievements that will serve humanity,” Sheikha Latifa said.
DFF will support this initiative through various national programmes, including the Dubai Research and Development Program and the Dubai Robotics and Automation Program. Leveraging its integrated ecosystem, DFF will promote entrepreneurship through AREA 2071 and the Dubai Future Accelerators (DFA), spotlighting promising projects and talents.
The 'Prototypes for Humanity' initiative has been supported by its founding partners: Dubai Culture, DIFC, A.R.M Holding, and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. In the past year, the initiative received over 2,800 project submissions encompassing more than 200 research fields across diverse technological and future-oriented sectors.
