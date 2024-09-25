Dubai: Global Village warns fans against buying VIP Packs from unauthorised sellers

Photo: File

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:07 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:16 PM

Popular Dubai destination Global Village on Wednesday warned residents that VIP Packs should only be purchased from the authorised platform and not from other sources.

The international-themed destination posted on its social media platforms that VIP Packs should be bought from the the Virgin Megastore Tickets’ website, which is the authorised platform.

Packs bought through secondary marketplaces may not be valid for entry to Global Village, it said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Global Village had on September 12 announced new limited edition VIP Packs. Pre-booking for these packs began on September 24.

From September 21, 10am until September 24, 9am, visitors were be able to book the Exclusive Mega Packs.