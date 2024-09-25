E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Global Village warns fans against buying VIP Packs from unauthorised sellers

Packs bought through secondary marketplaces may not be valid for entry to the destination, it said

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: File
Photo: File

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:07 PM

Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:16 PM

Popular Dubai destination Global Village on Wednesday warned residents that VIP Packs should only be purchased from the authorised platform and not from other sources.

The international-themed destination posted on its social media platforms that VIP Packs should be bought from the the Virgin Megastore Tickets’ website, which is the authorised platform.


Packs bought through secondary marketplaces may not be valid for entry to Global Village, it said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Global Village had on September 12 announced new limited edition VIP Packs. Pre-booking for these packs began on September 24.

From September 21, 10am until September 24, 9am, visitors were be able to book the Exclusive Mega Packs.

You can pre-book packs from September 24 from 10am until September 28, 9am till stocks last. The sales launch will take place from September 28, 10am.

The destination is set to reopen on October 16, 2024. The season 29 will run until May 11, 2025.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE