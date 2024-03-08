UAE

Dubai: Global Village announces temporary suspension of firework show

Visitors have been advised to get their umbrellas in case of unstable weather

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:37 PM

As unstable weather hits parts of the country, Dubai's iconic landmark Global Village announced the temporary suspension of fireworks.

Evening firework shows will be suspended on March 8 and 9, resuming from March 10.

Visitors have been advised to get their umbrellas in case of rain during the coming days.

Web Desk

