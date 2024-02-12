Dubai: Global Village announces closure due to unstable weather conditions

Dubai Customs has been at the forefront of ensuring that bags flow through the airport uninterrupted and efficiently
Dubai's iconic landmark Global Village has announced its closure today, February 12.
Taking to X, the tourist destination's account notified residents it would be closed due to unstable weather. "Due to adverse weather conditions and in order to assure the safety of our guests, Global Village will remain closed for today, February 12."
It is set to be open from tomorrow, February 13, once the current climate subsides.
