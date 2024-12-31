Dubai: Global Village announces 7 drone shows alongside 7 fireworks for the first time this year

With seven spectacular drone shows making their debut, Global Village is taking the New Year celebrations to new heights. As visitors bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025, the popular tourist destination promises an unforgettable experience with a perfect blend of thrilling entertainment and dazzling light displays.

On Tuesday, Global Village announced a spectacular display of seven drone shows, each perfectly timed to coincide with one of the seven New Year's Eve firework countdowns. The park will be open to families, couples, and women from 4pm to 3am.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The unveiled surprise is the latest addition to the signature celebrations the park is set to host tonight, December 31, 2024, at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 10:30pm, 11pm, 12:am and 1am.

While the skies will light up in celebration, the on-ground festivities include main stage live performances, an extravagant DJ show and several roaming entertainment acts across the park.

All these experiences are included in the entry ticket and suitable for every family member.