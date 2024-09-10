Dubai Garden Glow announces opening date for Season 10

Passengers will be given a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges, it said
As summer draws to a close, UAE residents can look forward to visiting outdoor destinations.
September 23 will mark the beginning of the autumn equinox, after which day and night will become equal. Temperatures are expected to drop, indicating a transition to colder days.
In anticipation of the cooler weather, several attractions have announced opening dates for the 2024 season. Dubai Garden Glow will open on September 11, 2024 for its 10th season, according to its official website.
Tickets are available for Dubai Glow and Dinosaur Park, priced at Dh78.75. For children under 3 years, entry is free.
Earlier, Global Village announced that its 29th season would open to the public on October 16. Dubai Safari also announced that it will open for this year's season on October 1.
