Watch: Dubai driver rolls into fuel station with vehicle on fire; workers honoured for jumping into action, putting out flames

A group of workers at a fuel station in Dubai helped put out a fire in a vehicle recently. The police have now honoured the workers at the Enoc station for their swift and efficient response to the vehicle fire.
A video released by the Dubai Police revealed how the tempo truck entered a gas station to refuel possibly. The footage from multiple surveillance cameras provides a dramatic perspective on the unfolding events. As the truck manoeuvres into the station, a camera angle clearly shows flames engulfing the area near the left tire of the tempo truck (scroll down for video).
In a close call, the truck parks near the refuelling stations. Seeing this, the attendants at the station rush to the truck with fire extinguishers. They make several attempts to douse the fire while the driver climbs down, seemingly unaware of what is happening.
The police visited the brave employees at the fuel pump and appreciated their quick thinking. Their proactive move averted a major incident.
Lieutenant-Colonel Rashid Muhammad Salem, director of Lehbab Police Station, commended the workers for their professionalism in handling the incident. The officer presented certificates to the workers.
The police did not reveal further details about the nature of the fire or when it happened.
The workers expressed their gratitude to the Dubai Police for the recognition, with the police quoting them as saying that it fills them with “pride and joy”.
