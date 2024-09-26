Dubai: From delivery rider to real estate firm owner; how this woman became a millionaire

Photos: Supplied

When 23-year-old Gift Solomon arrived in the UAE in 2015, she had big dreams to succeed in Dubai. Like many seeking better prospects abroad, she left her home in Nigeria to pursue a brighter future in the Emirates. However, her journey was far more challenging than she had imagined.

Before arriving in the UAE, Solomon connected with an agent, hoping for a smooth transition. But her first three months in the country were filled with disappointment. Without a job, she lived in shared accommodation in Sharjah and frequently commuted to Dubai for interviews.

“Despite my efforts, I couldn’t land a position. I told my family I was working, but the truth was, that I had no job and was desperately in need of one. I was ready for any sort of job,” said Solomon.

A new beginning

Solomon did not give up; she appeared for interviews and stayed in touch with friends who helped her keep an eye out for job openings. Her persistence paid off when she was finally hired by a local restaurant based in Dubai Marina, Freedom Pizza, as a waitress, earning Dh2,500 per month. It wasn’t her dream job, but it was a start.

“I was proud of myself,” said Solomon, reflecting on her early days of taking customer orders. Her time at the pizzeria became more than just a job. “It became a stepping stone to something much bigger.”

While working at the restaurant, she noticed delivery riders were earning more than her. This realisation set her on a new path. “I learned how to ride a bike in Dubai,” she said. With encouragement from her company, Solomon enrolled in a driving school. “My company provided me with the necessary NOC to complete my course. I passed the driving test on my first attempt, and it felt like the world had opened for me,” said Solomon.

Solomon was perhaps, the country’s first woman food delivery rider, who is at the beck and call of pizza aficionados. She transitioned from being a waitress to a delivery rider, working the streets of Dubai for two years. Even as she navigated the roads and delivered pizzas, she never stopped dreaming of more.

A leap into tourism

Solomon’s journey took an unexpected turn when she started sharing her life in Dubai on social media. She posted pictures of herself visiting the city’s iconic landmarks, garnering attention back home in Nigeria. “People started noticing, and they would reach out, asking me to take them to different places,” said Solomon.

One such encounter changed her life. After taking a client around Dubai, she was paid over Dh1,000, which was a pleasant surprise. “I realised there was an opportunity here,” she said. Solomon began organising trips for her Nigerian and African friends, taking them to various hotspots around the city.

“It began as a favour on my days off as a delivery rider, and it quickly blossomed into a side business,” said Solomon, describing how she launched her first venture, Dubai Gateway Travels, a tourism company catering to clients from Africa. She helped them organise their visits and develop their itineraries, managing to turn her passion into profit.

A new opportunity in real estate

During her stint in the tourism sector, Solomon began to notice another pattern. Her clients back in Nigeria started asking her to visit properties in Dubai on their behalf. “They wanted to buy, and I was the one helping them check out the real estate,” said Solomon. This was when Solomon realised she had become a real estate agent without even intending to.

Recognising a golden opportunity, she capitalised on her clients’ trust and began learning about the real estate market. “I told my clients I could help them find properties, and they trusted me,” said Solomon. Encouraged by their faith in her, she founded her own company, Giffy Real Estate in April 2024.