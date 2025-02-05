Dubai Fountain to close for 5 months, Emaar announces

Dubai Fountain will be closed for five months to undergo a comprehensive renovation to offer improved choreography and enhanced lighting and sound system, Emaar Properties said on Wednesday.

Located in Downtown Dubai near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the UAE. Millions of UAE residents and visitors from around the world watch the fountain every year, captivating millions of visitors with its synchronised water, music, and light performances.

Emaar, the largest property developers in the UAE, said the upgrade will commence in May.

Emaar assured that the fountain will be “even more spectacular” upon its return, adding that the upgrades will create a "more immersive show".

“Dubai Fountain is more than a spectacle — it is a reflection of Dubai’s soul, where art, innovation, and emotion come together in perfect harmony. As we elevate this iconic landmark, we continue to create experiences that connect people, inspire wonder, and stand the test of time,” said Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar.