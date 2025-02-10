Dubai foils attempt to smuggle 1.2 tonnes of drugs

Photo: Dubai Media Office/X

Dubai Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle 1.2 tons of psychoactive substances in an air cargo consignment.

As the substances passed through the emirate's air port, specialised teams were able to detect the shipment using the latest security technologies. The teams also relied on accurate data analysis and scrutiny of shipment details, and the latest security technologies, according to a social media post on X.

Dubai Customs teams identified the prohibited substances within the shipment, confirming their nature as mind-altering substances. Legal actions were promptly initiated in coordination with the relevant authorities to address the incident in accordance with prevailing laws.

The successful operation highlights the high level of alertness and proficiency within the customs apparatus, effectively preventing illicit trafficking before it could pose a threat to the community.

Due to the alertness and vigilance of Dubai Customs inspectors, the operation was completed by Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, represented by Dubai Customs, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance security and combat transnational crimes.

Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman, and CEO and Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, emphasised that the UAE, displaying its leadership’s conviction, has made a significant global impact in combatting the smuggling of illicit substances and safeguarding society from their dangers. He credited the advanced smart technologies used to detect such materials and the highly qualified customs inspection teams for their effectiveness in addressing drug trafficking crimes.

Bin Sulayem further stated that Dubai Customs, as part of its national duty, serves as a frontline defence in fulfilling its mission to protect the community while supporting sustainable economic development.