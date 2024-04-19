Dubai flights: Lost baggage? Passengers urged to contact airlines as DXB faces backlog

At the Dubai International Airport, in Dubai, on April 17. Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 10:37 AM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 10:44 AM

Dubai Airports Friday said those passengers whose bags haven't reached their destinations should contact the airline representative at the airport or contact the airline’s call centre.

Dubai International (DXB) airport said it “is facing a backlog of baggage due to resource constraints” following 1,244 flight cancellations since rains hit Dubai on Tuesday. Flight operations of local and foreign carriers have been severely affected after the unprecedented rains.

“DXB is facing a backlog of baggage due to resource constraints. Passengers who reach their final destination without their baggage should contact the airport airline representative or contact their airline call centre,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“Dubai Airports is endeavouring to do its best to support passengers at DXB impacted by travel delays due to the recent unprecedented weather conditions the UAE experienced. This is the heaviest rainfall the UAE received in 75 years and we’re doing all we can to get operations back to normal,” said the statement.

Earlier on Friday morning, DXB temporarily limited the number of inbound flights until 4 am.

“We have been providing necessary assistance and amenities to affected guests but due to road blockages, it’s taken longer than we would have liked. We know how frustrating cancellations, disruptions and delays are to travel plans and our teams are working around the clock to help our guests,” it said.