Dubai flights: DXB issues advisory ahead of expected unstable weather

As UAE residents brace for unstable weather conditions across the country, those flying out or into the country better watch out for the rainy spell dampening their travel plans.

Dubai's airport issued an advisory for travellers after the country's met warned residents of worsening stormy conditions starting from Monday, until Wednesday.

Taking to X, it advised residents and tourists alike to check their latest flight status with their airlines and keep extra time before their flight.

With rains come heavy traffic in the UAE. Taking the metro is a great way to beat the long jams and ensure no last minute stress before you take off.

Weather conditions are expected to worsen until Wednesday, April 17. Residents have been asked to take precautions, with authorities across emirates gearing up to prepare for storms, heavy rainfall and hail.

