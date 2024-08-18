UAE-Oman travel: Dubai flight to Salalah returns due to adverse weather

When his pastime became a full-blown business, he sold his car to finance his venture
A flight of flydubai (FZ 39) from Dubai International (DXB) to Salalah Airport (SLL) on Sunday, August 18, returned to Dubai “due to ongoing adverse weather conditions in Salalah,” a flydubai spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.
“Passengers are advised to check flight status on flydubai.com for the latest information regarding their flights,” the spokesperson added.
On Saturday, flights between Salalah and Muscat experienced delays due to adverse weather conditions, and SLL was temporarily closed.
Oman Air, too, advised its passengers to check their flight status on Oman Air's website or through contacting the call centre.
ALSO READ:
When his pastime became a full-blown business, he sold his car to finance his venture
With its programmes that focus on Islamic teachings and Quranic sciences, it can help spread a culture of kindness and tolerance, says a resident
It was an extraordinary test of accuracy and technique as Sheikh Ahmed had to switch targeting one disc after the other in just about one second
Charitable institutions and organisations are key partners in helping prisoners and their families
The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Friday
Residents can expect humid conditions by night, which are likely continue until Sunday morning
Some motorists say that it is better to pay tolls to save time once in a while, whereas others feel the new gates will help improve traffic conditions
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund expressed his appreciation for the generous gesture by Sheikh Mohamed