Dubai: First UAE female officer earns Master's Degree from UK's Defence Academy

Photos: Dubai Police/X

Lieutenant Nouf Al Baloushi from the Dubai Police’s Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre (UASC) became the first Emirati to enrol in and graduate from the UK Ministry of Defence’s Defence Academy postgraduate programme.

She earned a Master’s degree in Engineering Design and Simulation of Defence Systems from Cranfield University, marking a significant achievement as the first graduate in this field from the UAE’s police and security sector.

Lt. Nouf's specialization focuses on preparing officers in military, technical, and security fields, emphasizing simulation of defence systems and training for complex virtual scenarios.

The programme equips officers with skills to design virtual and operational military environments, assess system performance, and lead defence projects, enhancing their ability to tackle real-world security challenges. These skills are critical for improving readiness and effectiveness in responding to security threats.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.