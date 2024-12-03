Dubai: Fireworks with drones to light up city for the first time ever

Starting December 6, Dubai will host fireworks and two drone shows daily; and a spectacle that combines both fireworks and drones for the first time ever. The shows will be held for 38 days till January 12 next year as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Pyro drone shows (fireworks with drones) will light up the skies over the second weekend of DSF. About 150 pyro drones will take off above Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, on December 13 at 8pm with skydivers and again at 10pm. An encore of 150 pyro-drone displays will again dazzle audiences on the DSF closing weekend on January 11.

Drones show

The DSF drones show will see twice-daily performances at 8pm and 10pm at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR. It features a fleet of 1,000 drones delivering “breathtaking visuals and intricate formations”, organisers said.

This year’s show features two themes. From December 6 to 26, the first show celebrates DSF’s legacy, taking audiences on a journey through three decades of the festival. From December 6 to 12, the drones will form a QR code that attendees can scan to send a personalised message. Drones will bring these messages to life on December 13.

The second theme from December 27 to January 12 will showcase 2D and 3D drone formations of iconic landmarks.

Fireworks, Dubai Lights

Dubai’s skyline will sparkle every night with free daily fireworks at Dubai Festival City Mall at 9.15pm and twice-weekly displays over Hatta on the weekends at 8pm. The annual festival, which is marking its 30th edition this year, will also feature Dubai Lights installations that will illuminate the city. Technology, immersive visual projections and interactive inflatables will come up across key locations in the Emirate. “Featuring contributions from international and local artists, it offers a dynamic and futuristic experience that celebrates the five elements - Water, Air, Fire, Energy, and Connection. Spanning multiple key locations including Bluewaters Island, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, Kite Beach, and City Walk, as well as DSF signature events like 321 Festival and DSF x Hatta, the installations blend artistic innovation with interactive experiences for visitors to discover, explore, and share with others,” organisers said. ALSO READ: Free data, fireworks, restrictions: Your complete guide to UAE National Day celebrations