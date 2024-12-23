Dubai: Fireworks announced at 6 locations for New Year 2025

Fireworks will light up the first few minutes of the new year 2025 from six areas in Dubai. These locations include Burj Park, Global Village, Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, and Hatta.

This came as the city unveiled its New Year’s Eve line-up of celebrations.

At the Burj Park, the iconic Burj Khalifa will light up with a grand display, with the sky over Downtown Dubai glowing with fireworks.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At Global Village, a seven-celebration-countdown will take place on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, starting at 8pm and ending at 1am.

Dubai Festival City Mall will see fireworks and a special performance by Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily.

“For a more traditional setting, head to the historic district of Al Seef, where you can enjoy stunning views and a festive atmosphere,” Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said. “Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, offer idyllic settings to watch the fireworks off the coast. And for those in Hatta, a spectacular display by the Hatta Sign will light up the night sky.”

Celebrations across the city

Those looking for a unique experience this NYE can ring in 2025 with a journey across Dubai’s waters by booking a ferry, water taxi, or abra ride across various locations around the city. The locations include Marina Mall Al Ghubaiba, Bluewaters, Al Fahidi and Al Jaddaf, many of which will give front-row seats to the fireworks displays. Residents can check availability and book their trip by contacting marinebooking@rta.ae.

Burj Al Arab will host an end-of-year gala dinner under the stars at Marina Garden, featuring a tribute to Barry White and a lavish five-course Michelin-star meal. The night, which also marks the 25th anniversary of the Burj Al Arab, will play non-stop 90s dance anthems and have an incredible fireworks display featuring 360 degree views at the Terrace.

At Hatta Wadi Hub, revellers can enjoy nature's serene beauty with dazzling light displays as well as activities like ziplining, kayaking and live music. Eateries from around the town will serve up delicious treats throughout the evening.

A Royal Masquerade Ball at Raffles The Palm Dubai this NYE will take place from 7.30pm. With an eight-piece pop band, performing alongside lots of entertaining acts, the black-tie occasion will continue with an afterparty at Raffles' Sola Jazz Lounge.

Dubai Lights will transform some of the city’s most iconic destinations into breathtaking and enchanting immersive light districts. Featuring one-of-a-kind interactive installations inspired by water, air, fire, energy and connection, these will illuminate Bluewaters, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, City Walk, and Hatta.