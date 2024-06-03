E-Paper

Dubai: Fire erupts at popular beach club, venue to be partially shut

The blaze was quickly controlled, and no injuries reported

by

Nasreen Abdulla
Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 10:50 AM

Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM

Early Monday morning, a fire broke out at Barasti Beach bar in Dubai Marina, which eyewitnesses and the facility confirmed. Videos posted on social media showed huge flames engulfing an enclosure that looked like the shack of the beach.

A spokesperson for the popular beachfront venue confirmed to Khaleej Times that the fire in their facility was quickly brought under control and that no one was hurt.


In a story posted on their social media channels, Barasti Beach announced that part of their facility would be closed for the day after the fire.

“Please be advised that our pool and beach area will remain closed until further notice. Our restaurant and summer tent will be fully operational, as per our usual business hours. We thank you for your understanding,” read the statement.

Barasti Beach bar, located at the five-star Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, is extremely popular among UAE expats.

Nasreen Abdulla
