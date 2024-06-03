Dubai: Fire erupts at popular beach club, venue to be partially shut

The Crown Prince of Dubai reviewed the housing programmes in the emirate
Early Monday morning, a fire broke out at Barasti Beach bar in Dubai Marina, which eyewitnesses and the facility confirmed. Videos posted on social media showed huge flames engulfing an enclosure that looked like the shack of the beach.
A spokesperson for the popular beachfront venue confirmed to Khaleej Times that the fire in their facility was quickly brought under control and that no one was hurt.
In a story posted on their social media channels, Barasti Beach announced that part of their facility would be closed for the day after the fire.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel
“Please be advised that our pool and beach area will remain closed until further notice. Our restaurant and summer tent will be fully operational, as per our usual business hours. We thank you for your understanding,” read the statement.
Barasti Beach bar, located at the five-star Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, is extremely popular among UAE expats.
ALSO READ:
The Crown Prince of Dubai reviewed the housing programmes in the emirate
Teams cleaned the marine waste over two days
Abu Dhabi is seeing more renters buying their own units, while RAK’s Wynn gaming resort has boosted demand for real estate
Investors should verify that off-plan projects are licensed and registered with an escrow account, said a govt official
The two leaders stressed the importance of immediate ceasefire in Gaza and providing full protection for civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law
The delay on the key road is due to the football match between Al Wasl and Al Nasr at Al Wasl Club
Sheikh Tamim was accompanied by several ministers and top officials
The Islamic Affairs body highlighted the potential risks associated with teaching the holy book through unqualified educators