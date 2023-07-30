Dubai expats mourn loss of 2 former residents that pass away in Australian plane collision

Jan Maddern and her husband, David Maddern met with a tragic end in a mid-air plane collision

Image used for illustrative purposes only

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 8:54 AM

Dubai residents are mourning the loss of Jan Maddern and her husband, David Maddern, who earlier resided in the city.

Jan, a cherished yoga instructor, and renowned author, met with a tragic end along with her husband in a mid-air plane collision over Caboolture Airfield in Queensland, Australia on Friday, July 28.

Her transformative yoga classes and fitness books touched many lives. Many remembered her as an inspiring figure who brought inner peace and balance to countless individuals.

Residents have been taking to social media to pay their tributes to the couple, remembering the difference they made in people's lives.

A resident posted on a Facebook page, "So sad to hear this tragic news. I used to know Jan years ago and she was such a gentle and kind person. Sincere condolences to their family."

According to local media outlets, the mid-air collision took place when one plane was taking off and another was landing. Local authorities are currently investigating the incident.

ALSO READ: