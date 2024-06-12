Dubai: Expat wins $1 million after 24 years of buying Duty Free raffle tickets

Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 4:55 PM

A 49-year-old Indian expat in Dubai has finally hit the jackpot after 27 years of buying Dubai Duty Free raffle tickets.

Mohame Mohamedbatcha is one of two lucky winners who bagged $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday.

A father of two, Mohamedbatcha works as a senior officer for a bank and has been living in the emirate for 20 years now.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this very timely win,” said the expat, who bought his winning ticket online on June 5.

Mohamedbatcha is the 231st Indian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Another dollar millionaire

The other Dubai Duty Free raffle ticket holder who bagged $1 million was Ye Shin-kyu, a 46-year-old South Korean national based in Seoul.

Ye — the first South Korean national who won the jackpot — has been a regular participant of the promotion for more than five years now. He bought his lucky ticket on his way back to South Korea on May 21.

“I’m very surprised! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

1 luxury car, 2 motorbikes

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes.