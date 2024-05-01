Dubai: Entry, departure of wooden dhows temporarily suspended due to unstable weather

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 8:55 PM

In light of the unstable weather conditions in Dubai, the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) on Wednesday announced that it has temporarily suspended accepting requests for the entry and departure of wooden dhows in Dubai.

The PCFC has also advised stakeholders to avoid sailing during this time to ensure everyone's safety.

This decision comes in response to communications from relevant authorities regarding weather forecasts this week. The PCFC, through the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, has temporarily suspended accepting entry and departure requests for wooden ships to protect maritime stakeholders from the effects of the low-pressure system on sea conditions, the authority said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Marine Agency operates a pre-booking system for all wooden dhows (96 hours in advance of arrival). We have informed all shipping agents, owners of vessels, and stakeholders about the weather conditions expected in the country (the low-pressure weather system) and have followed approved safety procedures for dhows and crew in such cases. In the event of an emergency, we encourage communication with the control tower for immediate action," it added.

It further said that it is prepared to provide safe berths for over 500 vessels in such situations and added it is ready to receive ships in emergency cases if needed.

The PCFC Call Centre is fully prepared to receive phone calls and reports of emergencies from stakeholders 24/7. The Call Centre can be reached at 800990 and offers support in four different languages.

ALSO READ: