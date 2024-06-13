E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai eases travel ban rules for divorced parents

Exiting the country with the child without the consent of the other parent could earlier amount to 'abduction'

by

Waad Barakat
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:19 PM

Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 12:01 AM

Dubai has eased rules for divorced parents to travel outside the country with their children.

The new procedure, announced by Dubai Courts on Thursday, permanently cancels a travel ban after the sponsor’s approval. This makes it easier for the parent and his/her child to enter and exit the UAE.


“This process … accelerates the procedures of cancelling the travel ban in the system immediately after it is signed by the judge,” the authority said on Thursday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Salem Mohammed Al Misfri, head of the Personal Status Execution Department at the Dubai Courts, said the procedure previously involved several time-consuming steps. First, a judge had to issue a decision after the sponsor’s approval, after which a letter was sent to the Criminal Investigation Department to temporarily cancel the travel ban.

According to the official UAE government portal website, in cases of divorce, custody is usually granted to the mothers. The father, meanwhile, serves as the ‘guardian’, who is responsible for providing for the child financially.

Exiting the country with the child without the consent of the other parent could earlier amount to 'child abduction', according to the website. “The parent abducting the child can face serious legal consequences … If either parent has concerns, they can obtain a travel ban preventing the child from leaving the airport.”

ALSO READ:

Waad Barakat


More news from UAE