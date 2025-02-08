Dubai: Du Internet services down? Thousands of users report outage

Several du subscribers reported home Internet issues on Saturday. The telecom operator confirmed a technical problem in its broadband services in some areas, and about an hour after the outage peaked, it said the issue was "resolved".

More than 7,600 outage reports were recorded at 12.17pm on online tracker Downdetector.ae. This number, however, started going down about 20 minutes later. At 1.19pm, only about 1,380 outage reports were left.

"Our du landline and home internet service are down. We also can't access du customer care number 155," Dubai Marina resident Muhiddeen Kamleh told Khaleej Times. "All other du users I know are reporting the same issue," he added.

Kevin Bautista, who lives in Damac Hills 2, said all their streaming services at home — from Netflix to YouTube — suddenly got disconnected at noon. "Then I realised our Internet was the problem. It hasn't been working for over 40 minutes now," he said.

More users reported the outage on X.

Du confirmed the glitch in a post on X, saying "their team is working on restoring the service back to normal as soon as possible".