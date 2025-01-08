Dubai: Drone use for individuals still suspended in the emirate 'until further notice'

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: AFP file

The use of drones for recreational use is still not allowed in Dubai, Khaleej Times has learnt.

The clarification comes after the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) lifted the ban on individual drone use on Tuesday under certain conditions.

This advisory, however, doesn't cover Dubai — which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

A number of residents received an e-mail from the DCAA on Wednesday morning, saying: "Please be informed that the use of drones for recreational use remains suspended in the emirate of Dubai until further notice."

An executive from the DCAA's customer service hotline confirmed that the drone use suspension for recreational use is still in place.