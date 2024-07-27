Dubai: Driver arrested, fined Dh50,000 after videos of road stunts go viral

Supplied photo

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM Last updated: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 11:33 AM

The Dubai Police have arrested a young driver after videos showing him performing “reckless stunts” went viral on social media. The police have seized the vehicle involved in the stunts and imposed a fee of Dh50,000 for its release.

Among the stunts he performed was drifting and driving the car on two wheels while navigating a roundabout.

Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, deputy director of the General Department of Traffic, said the motorist was immediately identified and summoned. He admitted to performing stunt-like manoeuvres.

More to follow