Dubai: Driver arrested, fined Dh50,000 after videos of road stunts go viral

Residents have been warned not to approach the area
The Dubai Police have arrested a young driver after videos showing him performing “reckless stunts” went viral on social media. The police have seized the vehicle involved in the stunts and imposed a fee of Dh50,000 for its release.
Among the stunts he performed was drifting and driving the car on two wheels while navigating a roundabout.
Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, deputy director of the General Department of Traffic, said the motorist was immediately identified and summoned. He admitted to performing stunt-like manoeuvres.
