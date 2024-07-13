E-Paper

'Dubai doesn't forget loyal people': Sheikh Maktoum pays tribute to man who served the city for over 40 years

Starting as an assistant engineer, Qasim Sultan rose through the ranks to become assistant director, deputy director and, ultimately, director-general

Photo: Instagram /Qasim Sultan Al Banna
Photo: Instagram /Qasim Sultan Al Banna

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 2:19 PM

Last updated: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 3:02 PM

"Dubai does not forget its loyal people," Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote on Friday as he shared a post about Qasim Sultan Al Banna, a distinguished figure in the emirate's development.

Sheikh Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, included in his X post a short video showcasing Al Banna’s extensive career and contributions to the city.


“Qasim Sultan is one of the pioneering leaders who served Dubai with dedication for more than 40 years," Sheikh Maktoum wrote with the hashtag #Dubai_stories in Arabic.


"Through his diligence and loyalty, he contributed to enhancing the quality of life in Dubai and developing its infrastructure, facilities, and transportation, making it one of the most beautiful and sophisticated cities. His efforts will remain in the memory of Dubai and its people because Dubai does not forget the loyal ones."

Illustrious career

Al Banna was appointed acting director-general of Dubai Municipality from 1985 to 1993, and later served as director-general from 1993 to 2006. His career spanned more than 30 years, during which he held numerous key positions within the municipality.

Starting as an assistant engineer, he rose through the ranks to become assistant director of the Technical Sector, deputy director, acting director, and ultimately director-general.

His leadership and dedication were pivotal in transforming Dubai into a vibrant and modern city. Under his direction, the Dubai Municipality earned numerous international accolades for its high performance and excellence.

Al Banna’s efforts did not go unnoticed on the global stage. In 1994, the United Nations Centre for Human Settlements awarded him honorary membership, and in 1998, he was named the first Goodwill Ambassador for the Centre in the Arab region.

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

