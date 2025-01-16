Dubai dispatches 68.4 metric tonnes of relief supplies to Palestinians in Gaza

Photos: Supplied

Dubai has dispatched 68.4 tonnes of essential relief supplies to Palestinians in Gaza through Al Arish Egypt, Dubai Humanitarian said on Thursday.

In response to the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Gaza, a Boeing 747 from the Dubai Royal Air Wing departed on Thursday morning carrying essential relief supplies provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The supplies are expected to provide life-saving assistance to over 600,000 Palestinians, addressing urgent medical needs and alleviating suffering in the region.

“We reaffirm our commitment to supporting those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, said.

"The continuation of this airbridge, which has been operational since the onset of the emergency, reflects the compassion and solidarity that guide us under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Our priority is to ensure that life-saving aid reaches the most vulnerable swiftly, offering help and hope in the face of unimaginable hardship," he added.

Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, Representative for WHO in the occupied Palestinian territory, said: “WHO is grateful for the generous support from the Government of the UAE and USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), which will be crucial in addressing Gaza's urgent health needs.