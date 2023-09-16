Dubai: Discover spectacular peacock dance at these spots; watch video

Photos: Nasreen Abdulla and SM Ayaz Zakir

Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 10:33 PM

Amidst the ultra-luxurious and modern marvels in Dubai, there is a natural habitat for peacocks in the heart of the city. These majestic birds are seen on roads and bylanes in Zabeel in their vibrant nature. With their captivating moves and dance, motorists stop for a while to admire their beauty.

One place to find the peacocks is the iconic Emirates Towers parking which is located in the heart of Dubai's financial district. The parking is surprisingly a hotspot for peacock sightings in the city.

These elegant birds can often be spotted opening their wings in the lush gardens surrounding the towers. Visitors and officegoers can marvel at their extravagant feather displays and graceful dance against the backdrop of towering skyscrapers on the Sheikh Zayed Road.

Another popular spot for peacock sightings is the scenic lush green Zabeel area. This green oasis amidst the urban landscape offers a serene environment for peacocks to showcase their dance moves. Stroll through the parks and gardens in Zabeel, and you might just be lucky enough to witness a spontaneous peacock dance performance.

Dubai's peacocks are not limited to gardens and parks. They are known to venture onto the roads in the Zabeel. If you happen to spot a peacock on the road, remember to maintain a safe distance and enjoy the spectacle from the comfort of your vehicle and allow them to cross.

Tips for Peacock Watching:

If you spot a peacock on the road, you must maintain a few things and be respectful.

Maintain a safe distance and see the beautiful bird.

Do not feed them, as it can disrupt their natural diet.

Keep a camera handy to capture the attractive dance.

Dubai's unexpected peacock phenomenon has added a touch of natural beauty to the city's urban landscape. If you're a resident or a tourist and would like to witness the beauty of natural habitat, don't miss the chance to witness these magnificent birds.

