Dubai: Dh50,000 prize money up for grabs at gaming tournament

A total of Dh50,000 cash prize is up for grabs at Dubai Police’s Esports Tournament as part of the forthcoming UAE SWAT Challenge happening on February 3-7 at Al Ruwayyah Training Facility.

As police tactical teams from across the world will compete in head-to-head challenges, the young e-gamers will battle it out and showcase their gaming skills at the side event aimed at raising awareness on online safety.

Major Abdullah Al Shehi, deputy director of Cyber Investigation at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said: “Hosting Esports competitions, which appeal to diverse societal segments, especially the youth, is a significant opportunity for raising awareness on critical issues."

“These include caution when dealing with strangers in chat rooms, awareness about electronic financial transactions, and avoiding sharing personal and banking information to prevent extortion or electronic fraud. The initiative aligns with Dubai Police's strategic direction of enhancing security and safety.”

Dubai Police’s Esports Tournament will take place on February 3 and 4 at the main hall of the UAE SWAT Challenge in Al Ruwayya. The first day will feature four teams playing Counter-Strike 2, and the remaining four teams will compete in Valorant on the second day.

A total of 40 players, divided into eight teams, including six men's and two women's teams will compete. The first-place winner in each tournament will receive Dh15,000, and the runner-up will receive Dh10,000, for a total prize value of Dh50,000.

