Dubai: Dh50,000 fine, 5 years imprisonment for influencing people to consume drugs

Dubai's Public Prosecution has reminded the public that influencing others to consume drugs is a crime and those who do so face jail time as well as a hefty fine.
The authorities said that inducing or inciting another person to abuse narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is considered a felony and added the crime carries harsh penalties of atleast five years imprisonment as well as atleast a Dh50,000 fine.
Meanwhile, there are also strict penalties for transferring money with the intention to buy and use narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.
According to Article 64/1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, if a person deposits or transfers money (either himself/herself or through a third party) in order to buy or use drugs, the punishment given will be imprisonment or a fine of not less than Dh50,000.
Meanwhile, those who fund drug abuse could face imprisonment, as well as a fine of not less than Dh50,000.
