Dubai: Dh20-million Mahzooz top prize won by lucky winner

One lucky winner has hit the jackpot, winning the top prize of Dh20 million in the latest Mahzooz draw, it was announced on Saturday. With new prize structure designed to maximise winnability at every draw, Mahzooz Saturday Millions, stood true to its promise at the 154th draws and awarded Dh20,000,000 to a new multi-millionaire.
Mahzooz Saturday Millions awarded a total of Dh22,045,270 in prize money to 133,048 winners as follows:
As part of Mahzooz’s newest prize structure, where 3 lucky participants would win the GAURATEED raffle prize of Dh100,000 each, every week, the 154th draws equally awarded the holders of ID 40302200, 40284845 and 440352079 three guaranteed raffle prizes of Dh100,000 each.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20,000,000 beside other prizes and the weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh100,000 every week to three GUARANTEED raffle winners.
