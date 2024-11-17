Dubai: Dh180 million in grants to support culture, arts sectors

A new programme in Dubai will offer a series of grants to support the city's cultural and arts sectors.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), announced the launch of the ‘Dubai Cultural Grant’ programme on Sunday.

The programme aims to offer a series of grants valued at Dh180 million, which will be allocated over the next decade.

These grants are dedicated to supporting and empowering local talent across a wide range of cultural and creative industries, including visual and fine arts, design, performing arts, culinary arts, public art, digital arts, literature, heritage, gaming, museology, and professional development.

Starting from this year, the programme will feature 18 grants, each comprising a package of grants, valued in total of Dh12 million.