Dubai: Dh150 million construction contract awarded for 'South Living' project

Dubai South Properties has announced the appointment of Al Turath Al Aseel Contracting for an Dh150 million contract towards the construction of South Living Tower, a luxury apartment development at The Residential District in Dubai South.
The project was launched in June this year with an attractive post-handover payment plan, following the huge demand for spacious apartments in Dubai South.
The project is expected to be completed by Q1 2027 and will feature 209 units, including studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments.
Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said, "The demand for residential apartments at Dubai South has been steadily growing over the past few years. Following the announcement of the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport in April, we witnessed a notable surge in interest in housing, reflected in the higher sales and rental values for residential properties in Dubai South."
