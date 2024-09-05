Dubai: Dh1.2 million assistance to those facing financial difficulties in rental disputes

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 5:50 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 5:51 PM

Dubai’s Rental Dispute Centre (RDC) – the judicial arm of Dubai Land Department (DLD) – has received a donation of Dh1.2 million, which will be used “to provide assistance to those facing financial difficulties in rental disputes,” RDC announced on Thursday.

The donation came from Abdulla Ahmed Al Ansari for the benefit of the Yad Al Khair (Hand of Giving) Committee at RDC to assist with humanitarian cases affected by rental lawsuits and the judicial rulings issued by the centre.

RDC said humanitarian cases deserving assistance “are to be carefully reviewed to understand their circumstances and provide support through coordination with social organisations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Benevolent business people often reach out to the centre personally to contribute to assisting these cases,” RDC added.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Ansari. Photo: Supplied

Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, RDC chairman, said: “Supporting the most vulnerable is part of our mission. Just as we follow the principles of integrity and justice in handling all rental disputes to regulate the real estate market, we also aim to resolve rental disputes for all segments of society, including those in financial hardship.

“Our goal is to assist as many needy and affected individuals as possible, thereby achieving stability in landlord-tenant relationships and ensuring the sustainability of the real estate environment in Dubai,” he added, noting that Yad Al Khair “promotes a spirit of solidarity, social cohesion and cooperation among community members.”

Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed. Photo: Supplied