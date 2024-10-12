Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon36°C

Dubai: Dewa plants 4,500 mangrove trees in Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary

The step comes in line with the national initiative to plant 100 million mangroves in the UAE by 2030

Published: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 2:07 PM

Updated: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 2:29 PM

Top Stories

UAE's NCM warns of potential tropical depression in Arabian sea next week

UAE: Expat nurse dies in Abu Dhabi; tributes pour in on social media

UAE residents to remove toxic oleander plant from gardens after Abu Dhabi ban

A campaign to plant 4,500 mangrove seedlings was organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) in collaboration with the Emirates Marine Environmental Group, WAM said on Saturday.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa said that the authority is committed to supporting biodiversity and environmental preservation of land and marine habitats through awareness and environmental campaigns.

Recommended For You

UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

UAE: Back pain? Office chairs, long work hours could be the problem, say experts

Dubai: Global Village ticket now available online; prices start at Dh25

UAE residents to remove toxic oleander plant from gardens after Abu Dhabi ban

Sharjah: 93 mosques to offer Friday sermons, lessons in 5 languages

 

He emphasised that the planting drive comes in line with the national initiative to plant 100 million mangrove trees in the UAE by 2030 and to enhance the sustainability of mangrove forests.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In 2023, Dewa planted more than 5,500 mangrove trees in the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary, with the participation of over 1,000 employees and their families, as well as staff from some of Dewa's subsidiaries and students from the Dewa Academy.

According to Dewa, participants recorded 2,080 hours of volunteer work. As part of its beach clean up campaigns in the reserve, the authority collected 3,100 kilograms of waste along with 8 tons of algae and seaweed that had accumulated on the beach, which were used in scientific research to study marine environments.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story