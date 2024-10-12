Dubai: Dewa plants 4,500 mangrove trees in Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary

A campaign to plant 4,500 mangrove seedlings was organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) in collaboration with the Emirates Marine Environmental Group, WAM said on Saturday.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa said that the authority is committed to supporting biodiversity and environmental preservation of land and marine habitats through awareness and environmental campaigns.

He emphasised that the planting drive comes in line with the national initiative to plant 100 million mangrove trees in the UAE by 2030 and to enhance the sustainability of mangrove forests.

In 2023, Dewa planted more than 5,500 mangrove trees in the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary, with the participation of over 1,000 employees and their families, as well as staff from some of Dewa's subsidiaries and students from the Dewa Academy.