Dubai: Dewa announces change in unit used to measure water consumption from March

This move was made after a Cabinet Resolution mandated the 'discontinuation of the unit in water meters across the UAE'
Dubai's Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) today announced that it will be changing the unit of measurement for water consumption.
The authority said that from the March 2025 billing cycle, Dewa will switch from using the imperial gallon to cubic metres as the standard unit.
In a post on X, it said, "This transition follows Cabinet Resolution No. (85) of 2023 and Ministerial Resolution No. (43) of 2024, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which mandates the discontinuation of the imperial gallon (IG) unit in water metres across the UAE and in alignment with other utilities in the UAE."
In November, last year, the authority reported 9 month cumulative revenue of Dh23.5 billion, Ebitda of Dh11.8 billion, and net profit after tax of Dh5.5 billion. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC is the emirate's exclusive electricity and water services provider listed on the Dubai Financial Market.
Dewa’s first nine-month consolidated revenue increased by 6.20 per cent to a record Dh23.5 billion in 2024, and this was mainly driven by an increase in demand for electricity, water and cooling services. Dewa’s consolidated first 9-month Ebitda was up by 4.71 per cent to Dh11.8 billion.
