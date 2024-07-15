E-Paper

Dubai: Delivery riders' rest areas to get 100-litre air-to-water dispensers

The dispensers use technology that uses atmospheric humidity to produce drinking water

A Staff Reporter
Photo: Supplied
Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 5:08 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 5:20 PM

The rest areas of Dubai delivery riders will be getting air-to-water dispensers that can generate around 100 litres of drinking water per day.

In a new initiative by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Group, the rest areas of the delivery riders will be getting three air-to-water dispensers for the first phase of this project.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The dispensers have a temperature of 30ºC and 65% humidity, and use technology that uses atmospheric humidity to produce drinking water.


This initiative is an addition to RTA’s programme to construct 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders. Through this new partnership between, the safety of the rapidly growing delivery sector is expected to be enhanced. This also aims to improve the well-being of the delivery drivers.

Several rest areas have already been completed, with the remaining ones scheduled for construction in three phases.

"This sustainable solution not only provides safe drinking water to delivery bike drivers but also helps reduce the environmental footprint," stated Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of licensing agency that signed the agreement for RTA

Majid Al Futtaim's contribution in providing safe drinking water is crucial for the health and well-being of delivery drivers working long hours outdoors.

