Dubai delivery riders pray, watch movies inside air-conditioned hubs as midday break begins

“It’s such a big relief for us. It helps us focus on work as well as on the road,” said Kafeero Fred, a Ugandan national working with Talabat, who expressed his delight for the new rest areas designated for food delivery riders.
“I used to struggle to find a place to take a break between deliveries. Now, with these rest areas, I can take a quick rest, grab a drink, and continue my work without feeling exhausted,” Fred added, saying he feels more valued and cared for.
In a collaborative effort between government entities and the private sector, more than 6,000 rest areas have been established across the city. These rest areas are equipped with essential amenities like drinking water, snacks, charging points, a music system, and a TV, allowing delivery riders to take breaks and continue their work with renewed energy.
The initiative aims to address the growing concerns regarding the well-being of delivery riders, who rigorously work outside under challenging conditions. “With these service areas, it is very easy for us to rest and take a break,” said Gurmej Singh, a rider with Talabat.
For some riders, these stations serve as their entertainment destination. “I use my breaks to listen to music and sometimes even watch a movie. It’s great to have a place where I can unwind and enjoy some entertainment before getting back to work,” said Neeraj Pali, a delivery rider working with Talabat around Mamzar and Al Nahda in Dubai.
And for some, the station serves as a perfect spot to perform their religious duties. “At times I miss out on reading the holy Quran and praying. But now I have a place to carry my religious duties,” said Mohammed Shahad, a rider with Talabat.
“These rest areas have been a blessing for me. They provide a quiet space where I can perform my prayers and read the holy Quran during my breaks. It's comforting to have a place where I can fulfil my religious duties while on the job,” said Shahad.
“After hours of riding around, having a spot to sit and relax makes a huge difference,” said Singh, adding that this move by the company shows that the riders' hard work is being acknowledged and appreciated.
Similarly, Deliveroo has launched hydration stations and Roo buses, designed to offer riders a convenient place to relax while delivering orders to customers across the country. The air-conditioned Roo Buses will make pit stops in key areas of Dubai throughout the summer season where the riders can replenish their energy.
For 22-year-old Lovepreet Singh, a rider with Deliveroo, the rest areas helps him beat the heat. “I take a minimum 4 breaks for 10 to 15 minutes during my work and spend my entire break time of 1 hour when I'm not delivering orders,” said Lovepreet adding that he feels comfortable at the chill station which helps him to relax.
“I am happy that the cooling station provides us with cold water and juice. It gets quite hot during the afternoon, and I appreciate our company's effort in caring about riders,” said Lovepreet.
Mohsin Ali, another rider working with Deliveroo, takes 2 or 3 breaks in between the deliveries.
“The chill station is very beneficial. It gives us a comfortable place to cool down, especially on hot days. Having access to these facilities helps us stay focused and perform our jobs better, and focusing on our safety,” said Ali.
“The best part is, these rest areas are in locations that are easily accessible. So I know where to find one whenever I am tired,” added Ali.
