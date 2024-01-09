Dubai delivery riders catch runaway horse on busy road, bring it to safety

File photo used for illustrative purposes only

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 9:54 PM

A few delivery riders turned heroes when they managed to calm down a scared horse that ran through the streets of Dubai. In a video posted on social media, the horse can be seen running across an Umm Suqeim street traffic intersection in an agitated manner.

Two delivery riders can be seen parking their bikes at the intersection and running towards the horse in an effort to calm it down. One, wearing a black jacket manages to catch the horse by the cheekpiece of its bridle and guide it to safety. Two other Talabat delivery riders are seen nearby trying to assist him.

Talabat lauded its riders for their prompt action. “We support and applaud all positive contributions that road users do to help keep our roads safe and we are particularly proud of the two delivery riders who acted with kindness and compassion today, ensuring the safety of the horse and others. As a company, we welcome the positive contributions that delivery riders make to the communities they serve,” it said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

This is not the first time that delivery riders have heroically saved the day on Dubai’s roads. In 2022, a social media user had posted a video of a delivery rider removing a large brick from the middle of a busy interaction.

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum applauded the hero delivery rider Abdul Ghafoor on social media, asking for help to get in touch with him. Later, the Crown Prince met with him and posted a photo with the caption, “An honour to meet you Abdul Ghafoor, a true example to be followed.”

