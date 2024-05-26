Dubai: Danube Properties hands over project ahead of schedule

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 3:10 PM

Private real estate developer Danube Properties has announced the handover of its Pearlz project six months ahead of schedule.

With a built-up area of 480,179 sqft, the project has 300 units — studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments — and retail outlets.

Marwan bin Ghalita, director-general of Dubai Land Department, inaugurated the open house along with Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, and handed over the units to the buyers.

“We have successfully delivered yet another project ahead of schedule. Danube Properties highly values its commitments to its buyers and the delivery of Pearlz is a testament to that. We have already delivered numerous projects and we are proud to say that they were delivered well within time, if not ahead of schedule,” said Sajan.

“The Dubai property market has a long way to go. It is highly affordable and at the same, it offers one of the best returns on investment also both in terms of rentals and capital appreciation. With population outpacing supply in the market, the property market outlook for Dubai is highly optimistic and promising,” he added.

The developer has already delivered numerous projects in Dubai, including Jewelz, Wavez, Elz, Lawnz, Bayz, Miraclz, Glamz, Starz, Glitz 1, Glitz 2, Glitz 3, and Dreamz.

All apartments of Danube Properties are fully furnished and come with more than 40+ facilities and amenities that offer a great lifestyle in addition to health and lifestyle amenities including a health club, swimming pools, jogging track, sports arena, working space, business centre, meeting place, tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track, doctors on call among others.