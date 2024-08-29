E-Paper

Dubai Customs foil attempt to smuggle drugs hidden in 40 barrels

The incident took place after the shipment arrived at the air cargo terminal

Web Desk
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 1:19 PM

Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 1:26 PM

Dubai Customs foiled a large-scale attempt to smuggle a shipment of the drug Pregabalin by using advanced customs systems, the authority announced Thursday.

The drug weighing 1 ton and 100 kilograms, was hidden in 40 barrels among incoming air cargo shipments.


The incident took place after the shipment arrived at the air cargo terminal, where customs officers reviewed the documents and matched them with the shipment. After thorough monitoring, it was revealed that the seized substance is listed as a controlled drug in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police was immediately notified, and legal proceedings were initiated against the suspects in the presence of representatives from relevant departments of Dubai Customs and Dubai Police.

