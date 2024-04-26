Dubai Customs distributes food supplies to people affected by heavy rains

Youssef Al Feel, along with his brothers and cousins, managed to break the windows and enter flooded houses — moving people to safety for an entire day
Dubai Customs has taken immediate action to provide assistance to families affected by the recent heavy rains, by launching a community campaign led through the collaborative efforts of the Ghayath team and the Dubai Charity Association.
This initiative aimed to provide aid to those affected by the heavy rainfall accompanying the recent adverse weather in the UAE.
Around 20 volunteers from Dubai Customs, along with volunteers from other entities, participated in the initiative. Food supplies were distributed to 80 households, totaling 1,800 meals for lunch and dinner, covering the areas of Al Quoz and Al Barsha.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The total volunteering hours amounted to 320, averaging 16 hours per volunteer.
ALSO READ:
Youssef Al Feel, along with his brothers and cousins, managed to break the windows and enter flooded houses — moving people to safety for an entire day
The patient had endured years of severe pain and debilitating health complications due to the tumour
Earlier, the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management confirmed the reopening of all roads in the emirate
Official autism-friendly in-flight certification is in the works, possibly used by other airlines
The world's largest marine conservation initiative spans more than 600 sq km, an area equivalent to over 85,000 football fields
No parking violations were issued during the extreme weather conditions
Video shows a red 4WD weaving in and out of traffic, causing a collision on the road shoulder
Got word of his possible sightings in Sharjah multiple times, all turned out to be false alarms, said Ibrahim's mother