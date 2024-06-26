E-Paper

Dubai Courts announces closure of its Al Barsha Mall branch from June 30

Notary public services are available through Dubai Courts' website using a personal username, authorities reminded

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 6:16 PM

Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 6:22 PM

Dubai Courts issued a notice, informing the public that its Al Barsha Mall branch will be closed starting June 30.

Authorities reminded customers that notary public services are available through Dubai Courts' website using a personal username, according to a post on X.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The services can also be accessed through private notary offices, government service centres (Adheed), Al Barsha Traffic Centre, and Wafi Mall.


