Dubai court rejects $100 million copyright claim, rules in favour of gaming firm

A $100-million claim against an American video game firm was rejected by Dubai's court of Cassation on Monday, a statement showed, in a complex copyright case involving a popular video game.
The case began in 2018 when the company terminated its contract with a UAE publishing firm. Then, the publisher went on to sue the firm, saying it owned some modes of the game and demanding a $100-million (Dh367-million) compensation.
The clash resulted in a protracted legal battle. On March 15, after a thorough examination of all the evidence, appeal judges in Dubai ruled in favour of the gaming company, acknowledging its ownership of the original game and its various modes.
The court ordered the publisher to pay Dh18.7 million to the American company, further solidifying the UAE’s commitment to upholding intellectual property rights and the rule of law.
“This judgement is a testament to the UAE’s robust legal framework and its commitment to protecting intellectual property rights. It sends a clear message to the global creative community that the UAE is a safe haven for innovation and creativity,” said the legal team that represented the US-based gaming company in court.
