Dubai: Citizens can now get funded for community-based projects, events

Emiratis can now obtain project funding for business ideas that have community impact under a new government initiative in Dubai.

The Furjan Fund supports social events that enhance the development of ties between neighbourhoods in the bustling emirate, aiming to create social cohesion and unify communities.

These proposals must highlight social benefits, include a financial strategy, demonstrate a capable team, and outline ways to measure success. The ideas have to be sent to the fund's website.

“The fund can finance projects to enhance communication between citizens in neighbourhoods and organise seasonal events while focusing on economically empowering Emiratis, promoting a healthy lifestyle, consolidating national identity, and activating groups centred around common hobbies,” said Rashed Alhajeri, Director of the Al Furjan Fund.

Launched by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Maktoum in 2023 and under the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the fund focuses on supporting Emirati citizens through social projects that positively impact Dubai's neighbourhoods and improve residents' quality of life.

Funded projects

So far, the fund has supported and launched 15 projects, including a summer camp, the Al Ferjan Padel Challenge and the Hatta Ramadan Championship. All these initiatives are organised by Emiratis who focus on and link Dubai’s neighbourhoods together.

In a health empowering move, the fund partnered up with Hattrick Academy and Dubai Municipality to make football training affordable, promote sustainability and community engagement.

Additionally, they also partnered up with an upcoming festival called Expo 971, which celebrates Emirati culture with educational and entertainment activities organised by the Ousha Bint Hussein Cultural Centre.

These events, supported by collaborations with various entities, including Al Ameen, Awqaf, Ferjan Dubai, and DP World, are part of a long-term vision. Their goal is to support educational and entertaining events tied to Emirati heritage and ensure their sustainability.

Alhajeri described it as a community-focused initiative rather than a profit-making enterprise, emphasising the urgency of such initiatives: "As Dubai expands and residents are redistributed, neighbourhoods are losing their sense of connectivity."

Strengthening bonds With the Al Furjan Fund's generous support and partnership with 'Thukher Club', a fully funded recreational trip was organised for senior Emiratis. This initiative was designed to strengthen connections among club members. The Thukher Club promotes social connection, health, and fitness among seniors. It offers a gym and a medical team that conducts regular health checkups. It also organises various activities for retirees, ensuring their health and safety. Two international trips were also organised in collaboration with the Al Furjan Fund: the first to Sri Lanka and the second to India. Recalling the first journey, Alhajeri shared, "In January, I travelled with 20 retirees to Sri Lanka for a week, engaging in many enjoyable activities. The retirees were warmly hosted by local families, learning about their culture and exploring numerous tourist attractions." A doctor at the destination country was assigned to ensure retirees took their medications on time. "The trip was filled with conversations and laughter, leaving lasting memories and fostering ongoing connections among citizens," added Alhajeri.