Dubai: Citizen finds cash in public place, hands it over to police

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 12:41 PM

A citizen was honoured in Dubai for handing over a "sum of cash" he found in a public place.

Seeing the bundle of cash, Ali Jamal Al Balushi did what was right – he took it to Al Qusais Police Station.

Brigadier Sultan Abdullah Al Owais, the director of Al Qusais Police Station, recognised Ali for his honesty and integrity in a brief ceremony. He presented Ali with a certificate of appreciation.

Brigadier Al Owais noted that the recognition is part of Dubai Police's efforts to encourage the public to boost safety and security in the emirate.

In a similar incident last year, Lieutenant Saeed Muhammad Ali, who works in the Civil Defence, handed over a 'sum of money' found in the jurisdiction. The money was handed over to Bur Dubai Police Station.

In return for his honesty, the Dubai Police presented the Civil Defence worker with a certificate of thanks and appreciation.

"This honour comes within the framework of the centre management’s interest in motivating the public, in a way that contributes to achieving the strategic goals of the Dubai Police General Command," said Major General Abdullah Khadem Suroor Al Maasem, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station

Back in 2022, a five-year-old was also recognised by the Dubai police.

Filipino expat Nigel Ners was awarded after he handed over Dh4,000 cash he found in the jurisdiction area of the Al Qusais Police Station.

