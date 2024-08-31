Dubai chef dies after London attack; tributes pour in

Photo: The Arts Club Dubai website

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024

The Swedish head chef of a private members’ club and restaurant in Dubai, who was critically injured in an attack in London, has passed away, his friends and colleagues confirmed on social media on Saturday.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, head chef at The Brasserie in Dubai’s The Arts Club, was found unconscious with a severe head injury in Queensway, near the Notting Hill Carnival. He was rushed to a hospital and fought for his life.

On Saturday, Italian businessman Massimo Vidoni posted the sad news in an Instagram post. “Just got the shocking news. Chef Mussie passed away. RIP Mussie, you will always be remembered. My condolences to the family," he wrote.

“The world is going mad! Chef Mussie was one of the most (kind) and calmest person I’ve ever met. He would’t hurt a fly. So sad," said Vidoni, who is popularly known as the 'Truffleman in Dubai'.

“Dealing with him for the last 4 years was a real pleasure. He always had that distinctive class of a great chef. Always positive. To know you went this way was just absurd. RIP,” he added.

Dubai-based content creators who had met Imnetu were heartbroken, too.

Marie-Claire Accordino described the chef as "the kindest soul" in a comment she posted on Instagram. Influencer Leyla Brunton also said "he was such as kind person, RIP".

‘To know Mussie was to know true kindness’

“Having been a part of The Arts Club family for 13 years, we struggle to put into words what Mussie has meant to us as a dear friend, mentor and master at his craft,” said The Arts Club Board in a statement sent to their members.

“His stellar Michelin star studded career aside, Mussie's true light stemmed from his passion, signature calm demeanour, and the joy he brought to every day. To know Mussie was to know true kindness.