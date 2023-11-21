Dubai: Car registration expired? How to renew it, avoid Dh500 fine in 3 easy steps

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 8:19 PM

Is it that time of the year again? Did you happen to glance on your car registration and realise it will be expiring soon?

Fear not for Dubai motorists have a grace period of one month post expiry during which the vehicle owner is exempted from paying fines. However, once this period elapses, a fine of Dh35 is imposed monthly on the individual by the RTA.

If a motorist with an expired registration is found driving on the roads, a fine of Dh500 along with 4 black points will be levied against the violator. Additionally, the vehicle will be impounded for seven days.

However, motorists can steer clear of these penalties by renewing their car registration beforehand, or during the one-month grace period, ensuring their vehicle gets the tinkering it needs before hitting the road in its new year.

Vehicles more than 3 years old

Vehicles that are three or more years older require a physical inspection before moving onto other steps in the car renewal process.

Preferably, motorists must clear any fines pending against them before starting their renewal process to avoid any confusion later on.

After clearing any pending fine, customers must visit the RTA testing centre closest to them to get their vehicle physically inspected. This process takes up to 12 minutes for light vehicles, and 25 minutes for heavy vehicles.

Post the inspection, the customer is notified of the renewal fees and inspection fees.

After settling these costs, the owner can then receive the certificate through SMS or email, self-service machines, or through delivery services which have a separate charge.

Here are the testing centres in Dubai:

Al Qusais Tasjeel

Barsha Tasjeel

Al Warsan Tasjeel

Jebel Ali Tasjeel

Hatta Tasjeel

Al Tawar Cars Testing

Tasjeel Discovery Gardens

Al Aweer Tasjeel

Tasjeel City of Arabia

Tasjeel Motor City

Al Satwa AutoPro Centre

Al Mankhool AutoPro Centre

Al Adheed Shamil

Muhaisna Shamil

Nad Al Hammar Shamil

Shamil Al Qusais

Al Mumayaz Vehicle Testing - Aswaaq Mizher

Al Mumayaz Vehicle Testing - Al Barsha Mall

Wasel Vehicle Testing - Al Jaddaf

Wasel Vehicle Testing - Arabian Centre

Wasel Vehicle Testing - Nad Al Hammar

AG Cars Vehicle Testing Centre - Deira

AG Cars Vehicle Testing - Al Mamzar

Al Mutakamela Center - Al Aweer

Al Mutakamela Center - Al Quoz

Tamam Vehicle Testing

Al Yalayis Vehicle Testing

Tajdeed Vehicle Testing

Quick Registration Vehicle Testing Centre - Seih Shuaib

Vehicles less than 3 years old

Vehicles less than three years old do not require a physical inspection before renewal, making the process much more smoother and digitalised.

Customers can use the RTA website or Smart App to kick-start their vehicle registration renewal process. The website will ask the individual to enter the required vehicle information.

RTA will then verify the insurance and the existing technical inspection of the vehicle.

The customer can settle the fees through online transaction modes.

The owner of the vehicle can attain the certificate through SMS or e-mail, self-service machines or delivery services.

Customers can also use Mahboub Chatbot and self-service machines to renew their vehicle registration.

